After Sunday's win over Raith Rovers, Aberdeen will visit surprise group winners Annan Athletic

Holders Celtic will visit Premiership rivals Ross County in the last 16 of the Scottish League Cup.

League 1 side Queen of the South visit Rangers, while League 2's Annan Athletic entertain Aberdeen.

Heart of Midlothian host Kilmarnock and Livingston entertain Dundee United in two more all top-flight ties.

Top-flight Motherwell host Inverness Caledonian Thistle, while Partick Thistle face second-tier rivals Arbroath and Dundee entertain Falkirk.

Queens had been the last side into the hat after Aberdeen's 3-0 win over Raith Rovers prevented the Championship side finishing as one of the three best runners-up from the group stage.

That result also secured Aberdeen's place among the seeded sides along with fellow group winners Arbroath and Dundee, plus European representatives Celtic, Heart of Midlothian, Motherwell and Rangers.

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin stressed that his team would not be underestimating an Annan side who surprisingly topped a group containing St Johnstone, one of three Premiership sides who failed to progress.

"The level of expectation will obviously be on us," he told BBC Scotland. "We have to show the same level of professionalism and application that the boys have shown up to now against lower league opposition.

"We'll go there and hopefully give a good account of ourselves."

Scottish League Cup last-16 draw

Rangers v Queen of the South

Partick Thistle v Arbroath

Motherwell v Inverness Caledonian Thistle

Livingston v Dundee United

Dundee v Falkirk

Annan Athletic v Aberdeen

Heart of Midlothian v Kilmarnock

Ross County v Celtic

Ties to be played on 30 and 31 August.