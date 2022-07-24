Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Jane Ross is a prolific scorer at club and international level

Jane Ross says she is "gutted" after rupturing her anterior cruciate ligament in Rangers' friendly with Spartans on Wednesday.

The Scotland forward, 32, helped Rangers win last season's SWPL1 and the club confirmed she will undergo surgery on her injury.

Ross has scored 62 goals in 145 appearances for her country.

"Grateful for the support of the club & the people around me," Ross said on Twitter.

She added: "I've no doubts there are many highs & lows to come but I'm ready for the challenge that lies ahead."

Rangers beat Spartans 3-0 and followed that with a 2-1 win against Celtic in Sunday's City of Glasgow Women's Cup launch match.

They open the defence of their SWPL1 title against Glasgow Women on 7 August.