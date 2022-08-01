Watford v Sheffield United

Attempt saved. Sander Berge (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Oliver Norwood.
Line-ups
Watford
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Bachmann
- 27Kabasele
- 31Sierralta
- 15Cathcart
- 14Kamara
- 8Cleverley
- 39Kayembe
- 12Sema
- 23Sarr
- 25Dennis
- 10João Pedro
Substitutes
- 2Ngakia
- 5Troost-Ekong
- 9Manaj
- 16Gosling
- 18Asprilla
- 19Bayo
- 26Hamer
Sheff Utd
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 18Foderingham
- 26ClarkBooked at 14mins
- 12Egan
- 33Norrington-Davies
- 2Baldock
- 16Norwood
- 4Fleck
- 3Stevens
- 8Berge
- 36Jebbison
- 29Ndiaye
Substitutes
- 7Brewster
- 10Sharp
- 11Khadra
- 13Lowe
- 23Osborn
- 34Gordon
- 37Amissah
- Referee:
- Josh Smith
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home42%
- Away58%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away2
Live Text
Foul by Iliman Ndiaye (Sheffield United).
Christian Kabasele (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Rhys Norrington-Davies (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Emmanuel Dennis (Watford).
Attempt saved. Emmanuel Dennis (Watford) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ismaïla Sarr.
Booking
Ciaran Clark (Sheffield United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Ciaran Clark (Sheffield United).
Emmanuel Dennis (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
John Fleck (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Edo Kayembe (Watford).
Attempt blocked. Emmanuel Dennis (Watford) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by João Pedro.
Iliman Ndiaye (Sheffield United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Christian Kabasele (Watford).
Corner, Watford. Conceded by John Fleck.
Attempt missed. Ismaïla Sarr (Watford) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Emmanuel Dennis.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
