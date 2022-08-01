Close menu
Championship
WatfordWatford0Sheff UtdSheffield United0

Watford v Sheffield United

Line-ups

Watford

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Bachmann
  • 27Kabasele
  • 31Sierralta
  • 15Cathcart
  • 14Kamara
  • 8Cleverley
  • 39Kayembe
  • 12Sema
  • 23Sarr
  • 25Dennis
  • 10João Pedro

Substitutes

  • 2Ngakia
  • 5Troost-Ekong
  • 9Manaj
  • 16Gosling
  • 18Asprilla
  • 19Bayo
  • 26Hamer

Sheff Utd

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 18Foderingham
  • 26ClarkBooked at 14mins
  • 12Egan
  • 33Norrington-Davies
  • 2Baldock
  • 16Norwood
  • 4Fleck
  • 3Stevens
  • 8Berge
  • 36Jebbison
  • 29Ndiaye

Substitutes

  • 7Brewster
  • 10Sharp
  • 11Khadra
  • 13Lowe
  • 23Osborn
  • 34Gordon
  • 37Amissah
Referee:
Josh Smith

Match Stats

Home TeamWatfordAway TeamSheff Utd
Possession
Home42%
Away58%
Shots
Home3
Away1
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home3
Away2

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt saved. Sander Berge (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Oliver Norwood.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Iliman Ndiaye (Sheffield United).

  3. Post update

    Christian Kabasele (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Rhys Norrington-Davies (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Emmanuel Dennis (Watford).

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Emmanuel Dennis (Watford) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ismaïla Sarr.

  7. Booking

    Ciaran Clark (Sheffield United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Ciaran Clark (Sheffield United).

  9. Post update

    Emmanuel Dennis (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    John Fleck (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Edo Kayembe (Watford).

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Emmanuel Dennis (Watford) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by João Pedro.

  13. Post update

    Iliman Ndiaye (Sheffield United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Christian Kabasele (Watford).

  15. Post update

    Corner, Watford. Conceded by John Fleck.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ismaïla Sarr (Watford) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Emmanuel Dennis.

  17. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  18. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

