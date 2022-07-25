Last updated on .From the section Scottish

French side Toulouse are interested in signing Celtic and Scotland U21 international defender Stephen Welsh on a season-long loan. (Sky Sports) external-link

Sheffield Wednesday are the latest club to be linked with a loan bid for Rangers striker Kemar Roofe. (Alan Nixon via Daily Express external-link )

Aberdeen, linked with former Arsenal midfielder Brandon Ormonde-Ottewill, are looking to further strengthen, with a left back and attacking midfielder in their sights. (Daily Record) external-link

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin hopes to complete the signing of an attacking midfielder today, but laughs off a move for former Hibs star Martin Boyle, who was at Pittodrie for Sunday's League Cup win over Raith Rovers. (Press & Journal) external-link

Goalkeeper Joe Hart says Celtic are in the best possible shape to begin their Premiership title defence, saying there is definitely more to come from the champions. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Scotland midfielder Lewis Ferguson has revealed he could have been lining up against Rangers next week if suitors Union Saint-Gilloise won the race for his signature instead of Bologna. (Daily Record) external-link

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson is preparing to unleash Lawrence Shankland on Ross County in next week's opening Premiership fixture after the newly arrived striker scored twice in a friendly win over Stoke City. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Hibs boss Lee Johnson is hopeful that the knock on the ankle that forced Aiden McGeady off in Sunday's friendly win over Norwich is a minor one since he was already without ten first-team players due to a combination of illness, injury and red tape. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Lee Johnson thinks the Scottish FA should introduce an automatic flagging system like they have in England after Hibs failed to pick up Rocky Bushiri's two League Cup bookings, leading to an embarrassing match forfeit when the defender played against Morton. (Scottish Sun) external-link