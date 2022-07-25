Last updated on .From the section Leyton Orient

Charlie Kelman will miss the opening game of the season due to a red card he was shown in April

Leyton Orient have signed Queens Park Rangers forward Charlie Kelman on a season-long loan.

The former Southend United youngster, 20, moved to the R's two years ago and has made one start and 11 substitute appearances in the Championship.

He scored twice in 26 games in a season-long loan spell at League One side Gillingham last season.

Kelman comes in to help cover injuries suffered by strikers Harry Smith and Aaron Drinan during pre-season.

"Charlie has got a great attitude, and he scored a decent amount of goals in a Southend side that was really struggling at the time," Orient head coach Richie Wellens told the club website.

"He's a really good finisher, and with his work ethic and his experience of two previous loan spells, we think that he can be a really good signing for the club."

