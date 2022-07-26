Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Kerstin Casparij started for the Netherlands in their quarter-final defeat by France at Euro 2022

Manchester City's new signing Kerstin Casparij says she is excited for her next chapter after joining the squad from FC Twente.

The Netherlands international becomes City's sixth summer signing, joining on a three-year deal.

Casparij, 21, has made 13 appearances for the Netherlands, including a start in Saturday's Euro 2022 quarter-final defeat by France.

"I want to win some silverware," Casparij told BBC Sport.

"I finally got the hang of it in the last few seasons in the Netherlands. It is a very competitive league but first I want to get into the group stages of the Champions League - that is my first goal.

"I would describe myself as very versatile. I love having the ball on the ground and making connections. I am quite fast, quite quick and I like a header," she said.

Casparij was attracted by City's possession-based style of play and wants to embrace more responsibility as an attacking right-back in Gareth Taylor's side.

"You have no idea how excited I am to play with Lauren Hemp and Chloe Kelly," she added.

"City's style of play is something I really like. As a right-back I want to be involved. My role in that team is something that really spoke to me and is one I think I would enjoy very much.

"There are not many women's teams who play the way City do. As a right-back, the position itself is becoming more modern and they expect more from you. It is interesting for me and a challenge I wanted to have.

"When I finally came to see how the club was and the people, I thought yes, this is going to be my home for the next couple of seasons."

The defender made her debut for Heerenveen in the Eredivisie at the age of 15 before moving to VV Alkmaar and later FC Twente.

She represented the Netherlands at every youth age group before making her senior debut in October 2021 and going on to make four appearances at Euro 2022.

"It was special to play in a Euros for your country. To be in the UK was a different dimension and we were in Manchester, in Worsley, so I already got a bit of a look at how everything is," said Casparij.

"When the heatwave was there I was not very happy. I was not here for that - I am here for the rain. I don't do very well in heat so I picked the perfect city!"