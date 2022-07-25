Last updated on .From the section Preston

Troy Parrott scored 10 goals last season in 47 appearances for MK Dons during a loan spell

Preston North End have signed forward Troy Parrott on a season-long loan from Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur.

The 20-year-old has also signed a new deal with Spurs, keeping him with the club until the end of 2024-25.

A Republic of Ireland international, Parrott spent last season on loan at MK Dons and scored 10 goals for the club.

"I like the sound of how the team wants to play, they want to create a lot of chances which for me is a no-brainer really," Parrott said.

"I've been speaking to Browney [Alan Browne] and Robbie [Brady] and just asking what it's like around the place and they've had nothing but good things to say, so I'm happy to be here.

"I'm buzzing to get going, to come in and see the place, meet the lads and get going really."

Parrott has previously had loan spells with Ipswich and Millwall.

