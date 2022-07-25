Last updated on .From the section Northampton

Marc Leonard joined Brighton from Scottish side Hearts in 2018

Northampton Town have signed Scotland Under-21 midfielder Marc Leonard from Brighton on a season-long loan.

The 20-year-old has made two first-team appearances for Brighton, both in the Carabao Cup last season, but is yet to feature for them in the Premier League.

He also lined up against Northampton in the Papa John's Trophy last term while playing for Brighton's under-21 side.

"Marc can be good for us and we can be good for him," Cobblers boss Jon Brady told the club website. external-link

"There was considerable interest in him but the fact we have been able to win the race for his signature is another tribute to the work we do with young players and the club's reputation within the game."

