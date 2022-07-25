Last updated on .From the section Bristol City

Sam Bell has yet to score a first team goal for Bristol City

Bristol City forward Sam Bell has signed a new three-year contract.

The 20-year-old, who has come up through the Robins' academy system, has made 10 first-team appearances since his Championship debut in 2020.

He scored his first senior goal during a short loan spell in the National League with Grimsby Town last season.

"I'm really buzzing to be signing a new three-year deal, it's what I've been working hard to achieve," Bell told the club website.