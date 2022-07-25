Last updated on .From the section Aberdeen

Roberts was a goal threat from midfield for Notts County last season

Aberdeen have signed attacking midfielder Callum Roberts from Notts County for an undisclosed fee.

The former England Under-20 player has signed a three-year deal at Pittodrie.

The 25-year-old, who came through Newcastle United's youth system, scored on his debut for his hometown club against Blackburn Rovers in 2019.

"Callum is technically a very good player. He scored 16 goals last season for Notts County which is an impressive return," said Dons boss Jim Goodwin.

"Jayden Richardson obviously knows him very well as they both played on the right-hand side for Notts County and were very successful together."

Roberts had loan spells at Gateshead, Kilmarnock and Colchester United before making his mark with Blyth Spartans by scoring 17 goals in 25 games in 2019-20.

He signed for Notts County in January 2020 and helped them reach the play-offs before excelling last season.

Roberts is new manager Goodwin's eighth permanent or loan signing of the summer.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.