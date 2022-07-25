Last updated on .From the section Southampton

Mara was previously at Paris St-Germain and Boulogne-Billancourt before joining Bordeaux in 2017

Southampton have made a sixth signing of the summer by bringing in striker Sekou Mara from French club Bordeaux.

The 19-year-old has signed a four-year contract with the Premier League club.

Mara scored six goals in 26 league games last season as Bordeaux finished bottom of the French top flight.

"Sekou is coming here to score goals," said Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl. "He has shown in the French league he can, now he needs to work hard and show he can do this in the Premier League."

He added: "He is a young guy who will need time to adapt to a new country and a new league, but we are excited about his potential and what he can become in the future."

France Under-21 international Mara made his debut for Bordeaux in February 2021 and scored seven goals in 35 league games for the club.

"I'm a young player and I have to work," he said. "I think Southampton is the best club for me to develop myself and progress to be one of the best.

"I'm impatient to begin with this team and score goals."

He follows goalkeepers Gavin Bazunu and Mateusz Lis, defender Armel Bella-Kotchap as well as midfielders Romeo Lavia and Joe Aribo in joining Southampton this summer.

