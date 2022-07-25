Last updated on .From the section Accrington

Alhagi Touray Sisay (right) was on the books at Grimsby in the 2020-21 season

Accrington Stanley have added striker Alhagi Touray Sisay to their squad before Saturday's League One opener.

The 22-year-old, know as Touray, has signed a two-year contract.

He joins from Welsh Premier League side Haverfordwest, for whom he scored 12 goals last season, and has also played for Aberystwyth Town and Grimsby.

"Touray has really impressed us," manager John Coleman told the club website. "He is dedicated and spent last summer developing his fitness."

Touray added: "I like to suffocate teams, be high, get on the ball, get physical if I have to, play and move - a bit of everything so I can help the team in many ways."

Accrington begin the new season at home to Charlton.

