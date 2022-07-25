Last updated on .From the section Blackpool

Dominic Thompson joins Blackpool with the option of a further year with the club

Blackpool have signed defender Dominic Thompson on a three-year deal from Premier League side Brentford for an undisclosed fee.

The 21-year-old joined the Bees in 2019 from Arsenal and made 19 appearances during his time at the club.

He has also spent time on loan at Swindon Town and Ipswich Town in the past two seasons.

"I'm really looking forward to the future and playing Championship football on a regular basis," he said.

"I've had experience through the leagues in my career so far, and I believe I can add a lot to this team and help build on the success from last season.

"I'm athletic and like to contribute to the attack as well as the defence."

