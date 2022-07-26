Last updated on .From the section Women's Euro 2022

France had not previously made it beyond the quarter-finals prior to the win against the Netherlands

Women's Euro 2022 semi-final - Germany v France Date: Wednesday, 27 July. Venue: Stadium MK, Milton Keynes. Kick-off: 20:00 BST. Coverage: Watch on BBC One & BBC Sport website, listen on BBC Radio 5 Live, live text coverage on the BBC Sport website.

France will attempt to reach the European Women's Championship final for the first time when they face eight-time winners Germany on Wednesday.

The pair meet in Milton Keynes for the right to play either England or Sweden in Sunday's final at Wembley.

Germany have won all four matches in this tournament, scoring 11 and conceding none in the process.

France, who are in their first semi-final, needed extra time to beat the Netherlands 1-0 in the last eight.

That victory saw Les Bleues make it to the final four after losing in the quarter-finals in 2009, 2013 and 2017, while they were also defeated in the semi-finals of the 2011 World Cup and 2012 Olympic Games.

Boss Corinne Diacre has challenged her side, third in the world rankings (two places above Germany), to do something no French women's team has done before and make it into a major final.

"We have reached a milestone but it's not at the end," she said. "We really want to play this final and our ambition was to play on 31 July. Now we still have an important game to tackle.

"We want to build history. The players and staff want to write our story now and we still have a little way to go.

"I'm very proud because this team aimed at a big target; this team gives absolutely everything."

Germany defeated Austria 2-0 on Thursday, before France's extra-time victory over the Netherlands two days later, although Diacre is not concerned at having less time to recover than their opponents.

"It's the calendar, it's like that and we knew it from the start," she added. "We're going to do as we usually do, we're going to adapt. I'm not worried."

'The next big step will be a greater challenge'

Germany have won the tournament on eight of the 12 occasions it has been held, including six times in a row between 1995 and 2013, although they did lose in the quarter-finals in 2017.

Oliver Bierhoff, the German men's and women's national team director, had previously said he expected Germany to make at least the semi-finals.

After their win over Austria, Germany coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg said: "If I take Oliver Bierhoff's words that it's a success to be in the last four of a major tournament then we have done that for now and it's nice and makes us proud.

"But, nevertheless, we want to win this semi-final and we know the next big step will be a greater challenge.

"France have tremendous quality in transition and fantastic individual players with a lot of pace. We'll give everything we have on Wednesday.

"I believe France also respect us so it's going to be a game of equals."

In England, Germany finished top of Group B with wins over 2017 finalists Denmark, who eliminated them five years ago, pre-tournament betting favourites Spain and Finland.

France, unbeaten in 18 matches, came top of Group D after beating Italy 5-1 in their opener, followed by a win over Belgium and a draw with Iceland.

Sunday's final at the 90,000-capacity Wembley is sold out and could surpass the record attendance for any Euros match for men or women.

Major travel issues for second semi-final

This will be the fourth game held at Stadium MK, home of men's League One side MK Dons, with the ground having a capacity of 28,600 for the tournament.

However, a national rail strike is due to take place on Wednesday, meaning fans will not be able to travel to the game by train and are required to find alternative options.

Spectators are being advised not to drive to Stadium MK either as there is no parking available, but there are spots available in the city centre at the National Bowl, which is a 40-minute walk away from the venue.

A shuttle bus runs from the city centre to the stadium but tickets will cost £5 for adults and £2.50 for children - plus booking fees - while a bespoke coach service laid on by National Express from London is fully booked.