Pogba played as Juventus beat Chivas Guadalajara in their first pre-season game

Juventus say Paul Pogba has suffered a knee injury and he will have a "specialist orthopaedic consultation" to discover the extent of the problem.

The injury has ruled the him out of the Italian club's friendly against Barcelona in Dallas on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old rejoined the Serie A side this summer after his contract with Manchester United expired.

Juventus said Pogba complained of "pain in his right knee" and tests showed "a lesion of the lateral meniscus".

The club added: "In the next few hours he will undergo a specialist orthopaedic consultation.

"Therefore, in order to continue treatment, he is not taking part in the trip to Dallas."

Pogba played for Juventus in their first pre-season game when they beat Mexican side Chivas Guadalajara 2-0 in Las Vegas.