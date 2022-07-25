Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos is set to end any uncertainty over his future by putting pen to paper on a new long-term deal at the club. (Glasgow Times) external-link

Ibrox boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst insisted Colombia international Morelos is 'very positive' about signing a new deal on Monday. (Sky Sports) external-link

Meanwhile, Van Bronckhorst has called for consistency from his players as they aim to wrestle the title back off rivals Celtic. (Daily Record) external-link

Rumours linking Celtic with Manchester City defensive midfielder Claudio Gomes are wide of the mark. (Football Scotland) external-link

Aberdeen are keen on signing Middlesbrough defender Hayden Coulson on loan. The 24-year-old is next on manager Jim Goodwin's transfer list following the capture of Callum Roberts on Monday. (Daily Record) external-link

Australia defender Aziz Behich is on the brink of joining Dundee United as Jack Ross looks to add the experienced left-back to his squad. (Daily Record) external-link

Celtic are set to sign highly-rated teenage defender Justin Osagie from West Ham. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Norwich City boss Dean Smith has hailed Ange Postecoglou's Celtic as a "Premier League team in the making" after their pre-season friendly at the weekend. (Daily Mail) external-link

St Johnstone midfielder David Wotherspoon is nearing a comeback from long-term injury. (The Courier, subscription required) external-link

Hibernian have been linked with a move for Uruguayan defender Joaquin Sosa, with reports in the defender's homeland claiming a deal has already been agreed. (Daily Record) external-link