Jim Chapman was last in management with Clyde back in 2017

Kilmarnock have announced Jim Chapman has returned to the club for a second spell as women's head coach.

The former Albion Rovers and Dumbarton player and manager started his coaching career with a successful stint as boss of the current SWPL2 side back in 2001.

The 56-year-old, who also had a spell managing Clyde in 2017, said he is "privileged" to be part of the Ayrshire club once again.

"Hopefully we can achieve the desired success," Chapman told Killie TV.

"The resources the club are putting in deserve that [success]. It's great to see the emergence of the women's game overall. I'm really looking forward to the challenge ahead."