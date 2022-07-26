Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Rangers were the last winners of the SPFL Reserve League, but they will not feature in the 2022-23 campaign

The SPFL Reserve League will return for the 2022-23 season after a two-year absence.

The division paused in the 2019-20 campaign due to the Covid-19 pandemic and did not restart last term.

Five top-flight clubs - Dundee United, Hibernian, Kilmarnock, Livingston and Motherwell - will participate in the 10-team league, starting in September.

With Rangers, Celtic and Hearts all fielding B-teams in the Lowland League, neither side feature.

The SPFL also announced the Reserve Cup, including 12 clubs, will return for the upcoming season.

Neil Doncaster, SPFL chief executive, said he was "pleased to be able to offer member clubs the opportunity" to play reserve football again.

SPFL Reserve League clubs:

Ayr United; Dundee; Dundee United; Hamilton Academical; Hibernian; Kilmarnock; Livingston; Motherwell; Queen of the South; Queen's Park.

SPFL Reserve Cup clubs:

Ayr United; Dundee; Dundee United; Dunfermline Athletic; Hamilton Academical; Hibernian; Kilmarnock; Livingston; Motherwell; Partick Thistle; Queen of the South; Queen's Park.