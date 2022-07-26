Last updated on .From the section Port Vale

Gavin Massey started his career at Watford

Port Vale have signed former Wigan Athletic winger Gavin Massey.

The 29-year-old joins as a free agent, having left the Latics after a five-year stay at the end of last season.

Massey scored 12 goals in 142 league appearances for Wigan and twice helped them earn promotion to the Championship.

"He brings with him a lot of brilliant League One and Championship experience," said Port Vale director of football David Flitcroft. external-link

"On the field he is a top player as well, he's scored some really important goals in his career, he loves to get forward as he has an excellent attacking instinct and intent."

The length of Massey's deal with the Valiants has not been disclosed.

Port Vale, who clinched promotion to England's third tier with victory in the League Two play-off final against Mansfield Town in May, host Fleetwood Town in their season opener on Saturday.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.