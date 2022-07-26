Last updated on .From the section Ipswich

Leif Davis joined Leeds United from Morecambe in 2018

Ipswich Town have signed left-back Leif Davis from Leeds United on a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

The 22-year-old made 14 first-team appearances for Leeds and last featured for them in January 2021.

He spent last season on loan at Bournemouth in the Championship, where he featured 15 times.

"Leif has played games in pre-season and we are hoping he will be ready to make an impact early on," Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna told the club website. external-link

Ipswich have an option to extend Davis's contract by a further 12 months.

