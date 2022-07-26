Khanya Leshabela: Leicester City midfielder joins Crewe Alexandra on loan
Last updated on .From the section Crewe
Crewe Alexandra have signed Leicester City midfielder Khanya Leshabela on loan until the end of January.
The 22-year-old has made just one first-team appearance for the Foxes, coming off the bench in a 5-0 Premier League win against Sheffield United in March 2021.
Leshabela, a former South Africa Under-20 international, had a loan spell in League One last season with Shrewsbury, where he made nine appearances.
He is Crewe's seventh summer signing.
