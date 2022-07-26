Last updated on .From the section Crewe

Khanya Leshabela has earned a call up to the South Africa Under-23 side, but is yet to make an international appearance at that level

Crewe Alexandra have signed Leicester City midfielder Khanya Leshabela on loan until the end of January.

The 22-year-old has made just one first-team appearance for the Foxes, coming off the bench in a 5-0 Premier League win against Sheffield United in March 2021.

Leshabela, a former South Africa Under-20 international, had a loan spell in League One last season with Shrewsbury, where he made nine appearances.

He is Crewe's seventh summer signing.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.