Jess Fishlock is committed to OL Reign until 2023 with a 12-month option possible after that

Jess Fishlock says watching Euro 2022 finals unfold is inspiring Wales as they look forward to two crucial World Cup qualifiers in September.

Fishlock and her team-mates have been left to wonder what might have been in Euro qualifying.

But the 35-year-old midfielder says the tournament in England "has given us massive motivation".

"There's been a couple of teams in this tournament that we actually have done really well against," Fishlock said.

"Obviously it's kind of bittersweet because we didn't qualify and we felt like we have enough talent to have done that.

"But it kind of really has given us massive motivation for the World Cup qualifiers we have next month."

Wales, under former manager Jayne Ludlow, failed to qualify for the European Championships - losing out to Northern Ireland on a play-off spot.

But a Wales' 3-0 victory in Kazakhstan in April kept World Cup qualification - and a first major tournament appearance - in their own hands.

Runaway leaders France, who have won eight games out of eight, have already secured their place at next year's tournament.

That leaves Wales among the teams chasing a runners-up berth in Group I to ensure a play-off spot.

Gemma Grainger's side can guarantee a second-place finish with victories at home against Greece on Friday, 2 September before hosting Slovenia four days later in their final qualifiers.

Jess Fishlock celebrates with Wales team mates after scoring against Kazakhstan

As things stand, the play-off spot is likely to come down to that final match against Slovenia.

The prize for qualifying would be a place at the 2023 World Cup finals in Australia and New Zealand, and with it Wales' first appearance at a major tournament.

Seeing their male counterparts beat Ukraine to make the 2022 World Cup in Qatar has also proved motivational for Fishlock.

"With the men qualifying it kind of gave us a little bit more [inspiration] and then watching this tournament unfold and kind of really push women's football, I think, to another level back home," said the OL Reign star.

"I mean all the girls are just so excited by it now.

"We have a really good chance of qualifying so we're just very focused on that."

Bale's impact in America

While Fishlock concentrates on life in the National Women's Soccer League, she is also aware of the impact of male compatriot Gareth Bale's arrival in Major League Soccer in the United States.

In June Bale, 33, joined Los Angeles FC on a 12-month deal following his departure from Real Madrid.

"Obviously he scored the other day when he came on and it's a huge impact over here," she said.

"Obviously I can kind of see it and I understand how it all works over here and he's made a massive impact already; not just on the field, but kind of off the field as well.

"Everybody's talking about him and how he can help.

"But even watching his interviews and that, I don't know, he just seems a little bit happier here already.

"But we actually play LA on Saturday and he'll play LA on Friday so hopefully I'll go and watch the game."