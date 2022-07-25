Jaden Philogene: Cardiff City sign Aston Villa winger on season-long loan
Last updated on .From the section Cardiff
Aston Villa winger Jaden Philogene has joined Championship side Cardiff City on a season-long loan.
London-born Philogene has come through the ranks at Villa Park and has made two Premier League appearances for the club.
The 20-year-old spent the second half of the 2021-22 season on loan at Stoke City in the Championship.
He made six league appearances for the Potters, with his only goal coming against Swansea City.
"I was on the pre-season tour with Aston Villa and I got a call from my agent, who said that a few Championship clubs wanted me on loan," Philogene told the Cardiff website.
"I heard Cardiff City were the club that really wanted me to come, and that's why I came here. It's a club with a big stadium, over 30,000, and I can't wait to get started.
"I want to score goals and help my teammates. I can't wait to show the fans, my family and everyone else what I can do."