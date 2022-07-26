Last updated on .From the section Oxford Utd

Josh Murphy spent last season on loan at Preston

League One Oxford United have signed winger Josh Murphy from Cardiff City on a two-year deal.

The 27-year-old spent last season on loan with Championship side Preston North End where he made 12 substitute appearances in the league.

"I want to excite fans and get them off of their seats," Murphy told BBC Radio Oxford.

"My style is direct, I want to go at opponents and get lots of shots and crosses in to win games."

Murphy joined Norwich City's academy as a teenager and was a member of their FA Youth Cup winning team in 2012-13 before signing his first professional contract with the club.

The former England Under-20 player had loan spells at Wigan Athletic and MK Dons before joining Cardiff City in 2018 for £11m.

He went on to make 99 appearances for the Bluebirds and scored 14 goals in all competitions but has struggled with injuries recently.

"It's an important time for me, I haven't had a lot of football over the last couple of seasons, now is really a chance for me to kick-on from where I went a bit stale," Murphy added.

"I'm excited to do well for the club and for myself personally. It won't be long until I'm match fit. I'm hoping for a great season."

Murphy played under Oxford's manager Karl Robinson at MK Dons.

"He didn't have to do much talking to convince me," Robinson said. "I know some players who've been here in the past and they've all had positive and good things to say about the club."

Oxford get their new League One campaign under way at Derby County on Saturday.

