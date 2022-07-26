Last updated on .From the section Walsall

Timmy Abraham has featured for Walsall in pre-season friendlies

Walsall have signed former Fulham forward Timmy Abraham on a one-year deal after a successful trial spell.

The 21-year-old, who is the younger brother of Roma and England striker Tammy, was released by the Whites at the end of his contract in June.

"I'm very happy to be able to come here and play for this team and put this shirt on," he told the club website. external-link

"I've enjoyed integrating with the boys, getting to know the environment and the coaching staff."

