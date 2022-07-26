Last updated on .From the section Exeter

Jamal Blackman made three appearances for Huddersfield Town last season

Exeter City have signed former Huddersfield Town goalkeeper Jamal Blackman on a one-year contract.

The 28-year-old is the first signing the Grecians have made since winning promotion from League One last season.

The former Chelsea youngster has had loan spells at Wycombe, Sheffield United, Leeds United, Bristol Rovers and Rotherham United.

He joined MLS side Los Angeles FC last September before moving to Huddersfield on a short-term deal in January.

Exeter have been looking for a first-choice goalkeeper all summer after Cameron Dawson returned to Sheffield Wednesday following a season-long loan last season.

"Jamal is the profile of goalkeeper we were looking for and one we had to be patient with. He has fantastic experience from the levels he has played at," Exeter manager Matt Taylor said.

"We needed a big presence and someone to take the pressure of the aerial bombardment we sometimes face as a certain type of team with a lot of young players.

"Jamal needs to play more games and get those numbers up. We're really pleased to bring him to the football club and it's a partnership that has to work both ways. We're under no illusion where Jamal wants to be in 12 months time."

