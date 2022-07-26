Last updated on .From the section Port Vale

Forrester made four appearances for Stoke City during his time with the club

Port Vale have signed defender Will Forrester from Stoke City on a permanent deal.

Forrester, 21, progressed through Stoke's academy after joining aged six and made his first-team debut in May 2021 on the last day of the season.

The versatile defender can play at centre-half or left-back and joined Mansfield Town on loan last August.

However, he was restricted to seven appearances due to an ankle injury and returned to Stoke.

"Will is a real top player, he arrives at the cub having already played Championship football at such a young age," Port Vale manager Darrell Clarke said external-link .

"He's been at Stoke a very long time and he's ready for a new challenge where he can continue to develop as a player and get more regular first team football."

