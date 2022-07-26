Last updated on .From the section European Football

Mathys Tel made seven substitute appearances for Rennes in Ligue 1 last season

Bayern Munich have signed 17-year-old French forward Mathys Tel from Rennes.

Tel, who captained France's Under-17 side when they won the European Championship in June, is Bayern's fifth signing this summer.

He made 10 appearances for the French top-flight side last season.

Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic said Tel is "one of the biggest talents in Europe" and "there were a lot of clubs who wanted to sign him".

"I have a vision that he'll one day score 40 goals a season," Bayern manager Julian Nagelsmann said during the Bundesliga champions' pre-season tour of the United States.

"But if he scores 10 goals this season, we'll be very happy."

The German club have already signed Dutch defender Matthijs de Ligt, striker Sadio Mane plus Ryan Gravenberch and Noussair Mazraoui from Ajax, while Poland striker Robert Lewandowski has left them to join Barcelona.