From the section Tranmere

Jordan Turnbull made 79 league appearances in two seasons with Salford City

Tranmere Rovers have signed former Salford City defender Jordan Turnbull on a two-year deal.

The 27-year-old was a free agent after turning down a new deal with the Ammies at the end of last season.

"We're really pleased to complete the signing of Jordan and we can't wait to start working with him," boss Micky Mellon told the club website. external-link

"He's played to a very good standard and achieved promotion from this level so he knows what it takes."

