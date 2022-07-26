Last updated on .From the section Salford City

Richard Nartey made three appearances for Mansfield last season

Salford City have signed defender Richard Nartey on a one-year deal.

Nartey, 23, who spent time on loan in League Two with Mansfield last season, was a free agent after being released by Burnley earlier this summer.

He could make his competitive debut for the Ammies in Saturday's season-opener against the Stags.

"I've been here for a week and a half now so I've met the lads and after the first couple of days I knew I wanted to be here," he told the club website. external-link

