Michael Morrison scored the last of his eight goals for Reading in a 2-1 win over Stoke City in April

League One side Portsmouth have signed former Reading centre-back Michael Morrison.

The 34-year-old, who has played more than 500 games in the Championship and League One, has agreed a one-year deal.

Morrison left Reading after three seasons in May, having spent the previous five years at Birmingham City.

He has also had spells at Leicester City, Sheffield Wednesday and Charlton Athletic after beginning his career with Cambridge United in non-league.

"He's a fantastic character and will be able to offer great support to the younger members of our group," Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley told the club website.

"Michael has been a captain pretty much everywhere that he's been and brings leadership qualities that will help drive our standards on and off the pitch.

"He's been very successful in the Championship and has played regularly in that division over the past few years.

"He can sense danger and has got an excellent ability to read play, while he loves to defend and his organisational skills are great."

