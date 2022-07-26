Match ends, The New Saints 0, Vikingur Reykjavík 0.
The New Saints were knocked out of the Europa Conference League 2-0 on aggregate by Vikingur Reykjavík after a goalless draw at Park Hall.
Kristall Mani Ingason's deflected shot almost increased the Icelandic champions' lead.
The striker should have scored when he shot straight at keeper Connor Roberts.
Saints' frustration was summed up when Declan McManus just failed to connect with Adrian Cieslewicz's cross when unmarked at the far post.
The visitors should have finished off the second qualifying round tie when substitute Nikolaj Hansen worked the ball onto his left foot only for his rising shot to just clear the TNS crossbar.
But in the end their home victory proved enough with Saints unable to fashion a score in the return.
Saints had dropped into the Europa Conference League after the Welsh side were beaten 2-1 on aggregate by Linfield in the Champions League qualifiers.
Saints boss Anthony Limbrick said:
"They're an excellent side, one of the better sides we've played in Europe... so to keep them scoreless from open play is an achievement.
"However tonight we were brave, we played two up top, we played a diamond with a 10, we played a winger at right back and we tried to have a right go - although the scoreline might not reflect that.
"I'm really proud of the players and the way they went about it tonight, but we just came up short and we have to accept they were better than us over the two legs."
Line-ups
The New Saints
- 25Roberts
- 19ClarkSubstituted forSmithat 68'minutes
- 5Astles
- 2Pask
- 10RedmondBooked at 50mins
- 11CieslewiczSubstituted forHudsonat 90+1'minutes
- 8Brobbel
- 3MarriottBooked at 69mins
- 6RoutledgeSubstituted forDanielsat 68'minutes
- 9McManus
- 17WilliamsBooked at 68mins
Substitutes
- 1Atherton
- 4Davies
- 7Daniels
- 12Hudson
- 21Smith
- 27Canavan
- 34Kirkman
- 35Lock
- 37Grogan
- 38Warder
- 47Cornish
Vikingur Reykjavík
- 1Jónsson
- 22Gunnarsson
- 7AgnarssonSubstituted forAtlasonat 89'minutes
- 4Ekroth
- 17SigurpálssonSubstituted forHansenat 67'minutesBooked at 73mins
- 18IngasonSubstituted forGudjónssonat 67'minutes
- 8Andrason
- 20MagnússonBooked at 21mins
- 5McLagan
- 80IngasonSubstituted forDjuricat 77'minutes
- 3Tómasson
Substitutes
- 9Gudjónsson
- 11Thórdarson
- 12Sigurdsson
- 14Geirdal
- 15Gudjohnsen
- 16Ingason
- 19Djuric
- 23Hansen
- 24Atlason
- 30Gunnarsson
- Referee:
- Ivaylo Stoyanov
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, The New Saints 0, Vikingur Reykjavík 0.
Substitution
Substitution, The New Saints. Blaine Hudson replaces Adrian Cieslewicz.
Substitution
Substitution, Vikingur Reykjavík. Davíd Atlason replaces Erlingur Agnarsson.
Substitution
Substitution, Vikingur Reykjavík. Danijel Djuric replaces Kristall Ingason.
Booking
Nikolaj Hansen (Vikingur Reykjavík) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Christopher Marriott (The New Saints) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Jordan Williams (The New Saints) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, The New Saints. Leo Smith replaces Ben Clark.
Substitution
Substitution, The New Saints. Joshua Daniels replaces Jonathan Routledge.
Substitution
Substitution, Vikingur Reykjavík. Helgi Gudjónsson replaces Birnir Ingason.
Substitution
Substitution, Vikingur Reykjavík. Nikolaj Hansen replaces Ari Sigurpálsson.
Booking
Daniel Stephen Redmond (The New Saints) is shown the yellow card.
Second Half
Second Half begins The New Saints 0, Vikingur Reykjavík 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, The New Saints 0, Vikingur Reykjavík 0.
Booking
Júlíus Magnússon (Vikingur Reykjavík) is shown the yellow card.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.