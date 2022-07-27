Last updated on .From the section Women's Euro 2022

European Women's Championship 2022 final Date: Sunday, 31 July Venue: Wembley Stadium Time: 17:00 BST Coverage: Live coverage on BBC One from 16:00 BST, commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live and live text coverage and clips on the BBC Sport website and app

England's Euro 2022 semi-final victory over Sweden was watched by a peak television audience of 9.3 million - the biggest of the tournament so far.

There were two million streams of the 4-0 win across the BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.

Both were higher than the figures for the quarter-final against Spain, which had a peak TV audience of 7.6 million and 1.5 million streams.

The average TV audience for the England v Sweden match was 7.9 million.

The Lionesses will face either France or Germany in Sunday's final.

Their semi-final will be shown live on BBC One and the BBC iPlayer, website and app from 19:30 BST on Wednesday.

The highest peak TV audience for women's football in the UK is 11.7 million - for England's World Cup semi-final defeat by the United States in 2019.

There were 28,624 fans at Tuesday's game at Bramall Lane - a record for a European Women's Championship semi-final.

The tournament broke the record for most fans at a Women's Euros by passing the previous mark of 240,055 during the group stage.

Tickets for Sunday's showpiece at Wembley - which has a 90,000 capacity - have sold out.