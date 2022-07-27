Last updated on .From the section Fulham

Mbabu scored three goals and registered five assists in three seasons with Wolfsburg

Fulham have signed Switzerland right-back Kevin Mbabu from Wolfsburg on a three-year deal.

The 27-year-old, who made three Premier League appearances during a four-year spell at Newcastle United, arrives at Craven Cottage in a deal worth a reported £6.4m. external-link

Mbabu joined Wolfsburg from Swiss side Young Boys in 2019 and has played 66 games for the Bundesliga club.

"I'm happy to be here as a Fulham player," Mbabu said.

"It's a relief and now I can focus on my goals and the club's goals, and help the team to be successful. The first step is to stay in the Premier League, stay stable in the league and then why not aim for the top 10?"

Mbabu has won 22 caps for Switzerland since making his senior debut in 2018.

His stint at Newcastle between 2013 and 2017 was disrupted by injuries and resulted in loan spells with Rangers and Young Boys.

Fulham vice-chairman Tony Khan said: "Kevin is a player whom we've pursued for several years.

"He brings great physical tools to our club in addition to his vast experience and he's determined to prove himself in the Premier League, so we believe that he'll be a great addition to Marco's [Silva] squad and we're very excited about his arrival."

