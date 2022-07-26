Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Mikey Johnston is expected to leave Celtic on loan, with Standard Liege among the European clubs keen on the winger. (Sun) external-link

Nikola Katic's agent says the defender will be staying at Rangers following reports he had been told he could find a new club. (Express) external-link

Former Rangers player Gordon Smith believes Borna Barisic's Ibrox future will be determined by how he reacts to the club's capture of fellow left-back Ridvan Yilmaz. (Record) external-link

Rangers winger Ross McAusland is attracting interest from AFC Wimbledon, Crawley Town and Doncaster Rovers. (Express) external-link

Jon McLaughlin has not been given assurances he will be Rangers' first choice goalkeeper this season. (Sun) external-link

Meanwhile, McLaughlin has dismissed criticism of fellow Rangers keeper Allan McGregor following some high-profile errors last season. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

Dundee United head coach Jack Ross is keen on further recruitment as he closes in on Australia right-back Aziz Behich. (Record) external-link

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin has defended the club's loan capture of Celtic defender Liam Scales after Dons fans expressed frustration the club were signing another player on loan from the Glasgow outfit. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Hibernian's summer signings Elie Youan and Marijan Cabraja have been granted work permits. (Record) external-link

Kevin van Veen has accepted Motherwell's offer of a new contract, that will tie the forward to the club until 2024. (Express) external-link