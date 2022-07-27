Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Aberdeen defender David Bates is close to completing a six-figure move to Polish side Legia Warsaw. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Bates is close to joining Legia for £200,000. (Press and Journal - subscription required) external-link

Rangers midfielder Charlie McCann is not interested in going out on loan and wants to push for a first-team place at Ibrox. (Sun) external-link

James Sands is confident a positive start to the season with Rangers can help him get in the United States' World Cup squad. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

Former Celtic midfielder Peter Grant says the club have no option but to sell defender Christopher Jullien. (Sun) external-link

Lawrence Shankland's move to Heart of Midlothian can help the striker get back in the Scotland squad, says his new manager Robbie Neilson. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

Dundee United head coach Jack Ross says Matthew Cudjoe has a big future at Tannadice, despite being linked a move to England's Premier League. (Record) external-link

Sligo Rovers manager John Russell believes visitors Motherwell remain favourites to progress from their Europa Conference League qualifying tie, despite the Scottish side trailing 1-0 on aggregate. (Record) external-link