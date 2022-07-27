Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen, Bates, Dundee Utd, Motherwell
Last updated on .From the section Scottish
Aberdeen defender David Bates is close to completing a six-figure move to Polish side Legia Warsaw. (Scotsman - subscription required)
Bates is close to joining Legia for £200,000. (Press and Journal - subscription required)
Rangers midfielder Charlie McCann is not interested in going out on loan and wants to push for a first-team place at Ibrox. (Sun)
James Sands is confident a positive start to the season with Rangers can help him get in the United States' World Cup squad. (Herald - subscription required)
Former Celtic midfielder Peter Grant says the club have no option but to sell defender Christopher Jullien. (Sun)
Lawrence Shankland's move to Heart of Midlothian can help the striker get back in the Scotland squad, says his new manager Robbie Neilson. (Herald - subscription required)
Dundee United head coach Jack Ross says Matthew Cudjoe has a big future at Tannadice, despite being linked a move to England's Premier League. (Record)
Sligo Rovers manager John Russell believes visitors Motherwell remain favourites to progress from their Europa Conference League qualifying tie, despite the Scottish side trailing 1-0 on aggregate. (Record)
SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster says the league will take a zero tolerance approach to fan disorder as the new season approaches. (Sun)