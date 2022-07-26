Tayo Adaramola: Crystal Palace wing-back joins Coventry City on loan
Last updated on .From the section Coventry
Coventry City have signed Crystal Palace left wing-back Tayo Adaramola on a season-long loan.
The 18-year-old has made two first-team appearances for Palace, both in the FA Cup last season.
The Republic of Ireland Under-21 international went on Palace's pre-season tour of Singapore and Australia.
"He is a player that is full of energy, gets up and down the left side and will add another exciting dynamic to the squad," said Coventry boss Mark Robins.
