Jacob Greaves was an ever-present in the Championship with Hull City last season

Hull City boss Shota Arveladze hopes homegrown defender Jacob Greaves will sign a longer-term contract, to help him focus on the Championship season.

The Cottingham-born 21-year-old centre-half has been a key figure at the MKM Stadium, with 89 appearances over the past two campaigns for the Tigers.

Greaves was the subject of interest from Middlesbrough earlier this summer.

"I hope it's going to happen soon and he will stay, and he will sign," Arveladze told BBC Radio Humberside.

"Because for him it's very important to concentrate on his football. If he concentrates well, then everything becomes much easier, much quicker, and that's the way it is."

Greaves is entering the final year of his contract with Hull, but with the club holding an option to extend it by a further 12 months.

The son of ex-Hull player Mark Greaves, Jacob spent time on loan at Cheltenham before breaking into the first-team at his parent club, who he first joined as an eight-year old.