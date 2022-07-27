Last updated on .From the section Middlesbrough

Tommy Smith started out at Manchester City but never made a first-team breakthrough

Middlesbrough have signed full-back Tommy Smith on a one-year deal, following his departure from Stoke City at the end of last season.

The 30-year-old has spent pre-season with Boro, scoring in a friendly against Bishop Auckland.

Warrington-born Smith started out at Manchester City, won promotion to the Premier League at Huddersfield and had three seasons at Stoke.

He has scored eight goals in 306 career appearances since his debut in 2013.

