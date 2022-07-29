Last updated on .From the section Crewe

Arthur Okonkwo has been with Arsenal since he was eight years old

Crewe Alexandra have signed Arsenal goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo on a season-long loan deal.

The 20-year-old is yet to make his competitive debut for the Gunners but has featured for them in pre-season and signed a long-term contract at the Emirates Stadium last summer.

"We are delighted. Arsenal have been exceptional in facilitating the deal," Crewe boss Alex Morris said. external-link

Okonkwo will provide competition for Dave Richards at the Mornflake Stadium.

"He was our number one target right from the start of the summer," Morris added.

"He has great stature, he's a good shot-stopper and has a good record of saving penalties. I believe Arsenal have aspirations of him playing in their first team in the future but for now he is here to help us."

Okonkwo has been signed in time to be eligible for Crewe's opening game of the new season at Rochdale on Saturday as they begin life back in League Two following relegation last term.

