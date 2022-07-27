Last updated on .From the section Cardiff

Dillon Phillips had loan spells at Whitehawk, Bishop's Stortford and Cheltenham while at Charlton Athletic

Cardiff City goalkeeper Dillon Phillips has joined Belgian side Oostende on a season-long loan.

Phillips, 27, signed for Cardiff from Charlton Athletic in October 2020 on a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

Cardiff have this summer recruited goalkeepers Ryan Allsopp, formerly of Derby County and Jak Alnwick, who was at St Mirren

Last season Phillips contested the Cardiff number one spot with Alex Smithies, who left the club at the end of the campaign.

Phillips has made 37 League starts for the Bluebirds with one substitutes' appearance.

Oostende finished 12th in the Belgian First Division A last season.