Joe Ralls has represented England Under-19s

Cardiff have appointed Joe Ralls as their new captain and have retired the club number seven shirt worn by late Bluebirds legend Peter Whittingham.

Ralls' appointment was confirmed as the club issued their squad numbers for the new Championship season.

He takes over from Sean Morrison, who is recovering from a serious knee injury.

Ralls, 28, is Cardiff's longest serving player, having signed a new deal in June.

Ralls was described as a "club legend" by manager Steve Morison when he signed his two-year contract.

The industrious midfielder joined Cardiff from Farnborough in 2011 and has made more than 300 club appearances and his stay at Cardiff has only been interrupted by a loan spell at Yeovil during the 2013-14 season.

Peter Whittingham was a member of Cardiff City's Championship winning side in 2012-13

Centre back Morrison has been sidelined with an anterior cruciate ligament injury since February. The club say he is continuing "his rehabilitation from injury with the Bluebirds."

Midfielder Whittingham died in March 2020 at the age of 35 having suffered a traumatic head injury at the Park Hotel, in Barry. He did not recover consciousness and died in hospital 11 days later. A coroner recorded a verdict of accidental death.

Whittingham, a stylish, left footed player, was at Cardiff for ten years, having been signed from Aston Villa for £350,000 in 2007. He scored 98 goals in 459 Bluebirds appearances.

He is seventh in the club's all-time appearance table and ninth in Cardiff all-time goalscorers list.

After leaving Cardiff, Whittingham ended his career with Blackburn in 2018, before moving back to South Wales.

Cardiff City said: "The club has taken the opportunity at this juncture to retire the number 7 shirt in honour of Peter Whittingham"

There is still a flag in his honour displayed at every Cardiff City home game and the club are planning a memorial game in his memory in November.