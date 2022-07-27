Last updated on .From the section Irish

O'Neill scored in extra-time to help Cliftonville beat Coleraine in a dramatic League Cup final in March

Larne have completed the signing of forward Paul O'Neill from Cliftonville.

The former Northern Ireland Under-21 attacker joins the Invermen having helped the Reds win last season's League Cup.

O'Neill, 22, joined Cliftonville from Glentoran in January 2021.

"It's no secret that we were keen to add quality in the final third and we have done just that with Paul's signature," said Larne boss Tiernan Lynch.

"Paul already has a lot of senior football under his belt for two top clubs for someone so young and we can't wait to get working with him."

"We said we would only add players if they were the right fit on the pitch and off it and Paul falls into both categories. He feels he can progress his career with us and we are confident we can help him push on as well."

O'Neill will provide a boost to Lynch's attacking options following the departures of David McDaid and Ronan Hale to Ballymena United and Cliftonville respectively.

Larne, who finished fifth in last season's Irish Premiership, begin their new campaign at home to Glentoran on Saturday, 13 August.

Meanwhile, Coleraine have signed 20-year-old Derry City midfielder Evan McLaughlin on a season-long loan.