Everton sign winger Dwight McNeil from Burnley for £20m

Dwight McNeil
Dwight McNeil progressed through the Burnley Academy before making his senior debut in May 2018

Everton have signed Burnley winger Dwight McNeil on a five-year contract in a deal worth about £20m.

McNeil made 140 appearances for the Clarets and has missed just two Premier League games since December 2018.

The former England Under-21 international is Everton's third summer signing after the arrival of his former Burnley team-mate James Tarkowski and Ruben Vinagre on loan from Sporting.

"It is an amazing feeling to sign," said McNeil, 22.

"When I heard about Everton's interest I wanted to get it done straight away because of the club and how good the team is.

"I feel playing under a manager like Frank Lampard, he will help me to get my stats up - and that is what I want to do and improve my game.

"I am a direct runner with the ball. I like to get on the ball, cut inside and create chances for the team."

McNeil was second in the Premier League for the most successful dribbles (90) last season and third in the list for the most crosses (199).

He made his England Under-21 debut against Slovenia in October 2019, alongside new Everton team-mates Tom Davies and Ben Godfrey.

McNeil joins an Everton side attempting to rebuild after flirting with relegation last season and losing influential Brazil forward Richarlison to Tottenham earlier in the summer.

"Last season was difficult for the club, but going into the last bit of the season, you saw from the players and fans the desire, mentality and togetherness they have," McNeil added.

"They came together and were united as one. That is massive for players and gives you that extra bit of confidence.

"This season we want to do better and I want to be part of the team to help them do that."

  • Comment posted by bigwats99, today at 15:54

    20m for McNeil, 40m for dele. Who makes up these rates

  • Comment posted by Tenny, today at 15:54

    Very good footballer - wish he had gone to Antonio Conte. Gutted.

  • Comment posted by Not John Barnes, today at 15:53

    Relegation incoming for Everton. They have a woeful squad, a hopeless manager and they're buying dross.

  • Comment posted by metaldamo, today at 15:53

    Great bit of business by Burnley

  • Comment posted by Funky Chunky Monkey, today at 15:53

    Dwight McNeil happy that he's avoided playing Championship football, at least till next season that is...

  • Comment posted by Jim, today at 15:53

    ‘How good the team is’. The lad must be off his rocker.

  • Comment posted by Yeahbaby, today at 15:52

    Burnley were only ever in the PL because of the manager Dyche. That's it. Soon as he went so did Burnley. A lot of their players are championship level yet worth millions apparently to some clubs

  • Comment posted by lan, today at 15:52

    This guy is overpriced at £20,000 never mind millions, Everton have been truly had !!

  • Comment posted by JustPassingTheTime, today at 15:51

    Would love to know how Everton are funding this with FFP and their overspending during previous seasons (which they CLAIM is cz of lockdown lack of earnings)…. Anyone else hoping for a FIFA investigation into spending? Why don’t you ask Derby how that story ends…

  • Comment posted by red right hand, today at 15:50

    Been great having the toffees in the PL. Championship beckons.
    Frank Lampard's Everton are goosed. Sad to see one of the true Big Six struggling
    Everton were part of the original Big five actually

  • Comment posted by youcannotbeserious, today at 15:50

    Everton are really starting to look like relegation fodder.

  • Comment posted by Yeahbaby, today at 15:50

    1 assist in 40 games last season. 3000+ minutes played.
    that's what £20 million buys

  • Comment posted by bigwats99, today at 15:49

    Could buy firmino for about that price

  • Comment posted by John M, today at 15:49

    It worries me as we desperately need a striker and a midfield destroyer.

  • Comment posted by tomoso, today at 15:48

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Peter Pan, today at 15:48

    I saw this young man last season and trust me when I say he’s mustard. He’s quick, gets stuck in, trickery a plenty and left and right footed. And he doesn’t shy away from a header either. We’ve got ourselves a gem 💎. I reckon Frank is improve him greatly as a player too. Forget about anymore relegation battles because we’re aiming for top 6 this season. Frank Lampard’s blue and white army 😃😃😃

    • Reply posted by youcannotbeserious, today at 15:51

      youcannotbeserious replied:
      Yeah, because Frank’s really improved the rest of the squad.

  • Comment posted by Stenner, today at 15:48

    Got £100 on lampard to be first manager to be sacked. 7/1. Mcneill could be a great bit of business for the toffees though. Hope he doesn't cost me £700!

    • Reply posted by Sum Yung Gai, today at 15:52

      Sum Yung Gai replied:
      You'll win that bet m8.

  • Comment posted by LFCFAN_TX, today at 15:47

    Frank's been rummaging down the back of the sofa again. Either that or they've finally pawned the bloody cuckoo clock.

  • Comment posted by Noisy Neighbour, today at 15:47

    This will be the Season Everton will finally go down!!

    1995..

  • Comment posted by Mike Mada, today at 15:44

    Burnley are creaming it here. £20M eh! And that £25M for Wood. Brilliant!

