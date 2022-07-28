Last updated on .From the section European Football

Jules Kounde has won 11 caps for France

Barcelona have agreed to sign France centre-back Jules Kounde from Sevilla for a reported transfer fee of 50m euros external-link (£41.85m).

However, Barca say the deal is subject to the 23-year-old passing a medical.

Kounde, who has won 11 France caps since his debut in 2021, had recently been linked with a move to Chelsea.

The defender has made 133 appearances for Sevilla, and won the Europa League in his first season there after joining from Bordeaux in 2019.

He also started in France's 2-1 victory against Spain in last year's Nations League final.

Kounde's imminent arrival at the Nou Camp follows Barcelona's signing of Poland striker Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich for £42.6m, and Brazil winger Raphinha's arrival from Leeds in a £55m move.

Ivory Coast midfielder Franck Kessie and Denmark defender Andreas Christensen have also joined manager Xavi's side on free transfers from AC Milan and Chelsea respectively, while France winger Ousmane Dembele has signed a contract extension.