Dane Scarlett has made two substitute appearances in the Premier League for Spurs

League One side Portsmouth have signed striker Dane Scarlett from Tottenham Hotspur on a season-long loan.

The 18-year-old made his first start for Spurs in the Europa Conference League last season, making nine first-team appearances in all.

"I see a real opportunity for me at Pompey," Scarlett told the club website external-link .

"We'll be looking to win as many games as possible and personally, I'm looking to kick on and get some more minutes."

Scarlett came through Tottenham's youth ranks before signing his first professional contract with the club in 2021.

The teenager says being around first-team football in training has been invaluable.

"Getting to see - and compete against - some of the best players in the world every day in training has helped me."

"You can learn so much from Harry Kane just by watching him and everything he does on the pitch is perfect."

Scarlett played for England in this summer's European Under-19 Championship, scoring twice in the group stage and starting in the final as they beat Israel.

In all he has netted 12 goals in 14 appearances for England Under-19s.

'Pompey's frontline is taking shape'

Analysis - BBC Radio Solent's Portsmouth commentator Andy Moon

There's always an element of risk signing a player for their first loan spell but Scarlett is a gamble a number of clubs, including some in the Championship, were more than willing to take.

He's stood out for England's under-19s, who are European champions, and played for Spurs in the Europa Conference League last season.

Despite the struggles of Miguel Azeez last year, this move shows yet again that big clubs are willing to trust Danny Cowley with promising young players.

Pompey's frontline is taking shape, with Scarlett bringing some much-needed firepower, but they're still keen to bring in a couple of wingers.

