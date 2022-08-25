Last updated on .From the section Wales

Former Watford and Sheffield United centre-back Robert Page won 41 caps for Wales

Wales manager Robert Page is set to sign a new four-year contract.

Page's deal was due to expire at the end of Wales' World Cup campaign later this year.

The 47-year-old has been in charge since November 2020, taking over temporarily from Ryan Giggs at first before getting the job permanently.

Under Page, Wales reached the second round of Euro 2020 and qualified for a first World Cup since 1958 when they beat Ukraine in a play-off in June.

His new deal will cover the 2024 European Championships in Germany and qualification for the 2026 World Cup in Mexico, Canada and the United States.

Earlier this month, Football Association of Wales (FAW) president Steve Williams told BBC Sport Wales the governing body was close to agreeing an "exciting, long-term contract" with Page.

Page has been backed to remain in charge by senior Wales players such as captain Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey, while former skipper Ashley Williams warned he could be lost to a club side if the FAW did not offer him a long-term deal.

Following spells managing Port Vale, Northampton Town and Wales' under-21 side, Page joined his country's senior coaching set-up as an assistant to Giggs in August 2019.

Giggs, who was appointed Wales manager in January 2018, resigned in June this year having stepped away from his role in November 2020 after being arrested.

The 48-year-old was later charged with using controlling behaviour and assaulting his ex-girlfriend. Giggs, now on trial, has pleaded not guilty to all charges.