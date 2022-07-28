Last updated on .From the section Watford

Kiko Femenia made 151 appearances for Watford after his switch from La Liga side Alaves in 2017

Kiko Femenia has left Watford to join Villarreal for an undisclosed fee.

The Spanish right-back has signed a three-year contract with Villarreal, who finished seventh in La Liga last season.

Femenia was at Watford for five seasons after his move from Alaves in 2017, making 151 appearances and scoring twice for the Vicarage Road club.

The 31-year-old also played for the Hornets in their 2019 FA Cup final side.

Femenia's departure follows Adam Masina to Udinese, Moussa Sissoko to Nantes and Cucho Hernandez to MLS side Columbus Crew.

Josh King, Andre Gray and Ben Foster were also released on free transfers at the end of their contracts after Watford's relegation from the Premier League.

Rob Edwards' team begin their Championship campaign at home to Sheffield United on Monday.

