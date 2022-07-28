Last updated on .From the section Burnley

Vitinho had spent the past four seasons with Cercle Brugge

Burnley have signed Cercle Brugge full-back Vitinho for an undisclosed fee on a four-year deal.

The 23-year-old has represented Brazil up to under-20 level.

The Clarets, who were relegated from the Premier League last season, start the new Championship campaign with a trip to Huddersfield on Friday.

"He's a quick & strong full-back, who will get forward and can defend well," boss Vincent Kompany told the club website. external-link

Former Manchester City defender Kompany spent two years as Anderlecht boss prior to joining Burnley, and has signed several players from the Belgian league this summer.

