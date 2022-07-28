Close menu

Terry Neill: Former Arsenal and Northern Ireland captain and manager dies at 80

Football

Terry Neill talks to his Arsenal team before extra time in the 1980 European Cup Winners' Cup final against Valencia

Former Arsenal and Northern Ireland captain and manager Terry Neill has died at the age of 80.

Belfast-born Neill was Arsenal's youngest captain at 20 and played more than 270 games for the club between 1957 and 1970.

Neill was just 34 when he returned to manage Arsenal, steering the Gunners to three consecutive FA Cup finals.

The defender won 59 international caps, including a spell as Northern Ireland player-manager.

Neill was born in 1942 and played in Bangor's youth team before joining Arsenal for £2,500 in 1959.

He made his first-team debut aged 18 and was soon Arsenal's youngest ever captain, a record that still stands.

Two managerial giants of the future - Glasgow Rangers striker Alex Ferguson and Arsenal's Terry Neill battle for the ball in a 1967 friendly

Neill was 28 when he finished his playing days with a spell as player-manager of Hull City.

Asked who was first name on his team sheet while player-manager of Northern Ireland, he famously remarked: "Me! Then George Best and Pat Jennings."

Neill was also proud to be be able to say he scored the only goal of the game the last time Northern Ireland beat England at Wembley 50 years ago.

After a spell in charge at Arsenal's rivals Tottenham, replacing the legendary double winner Bill Nicholson, he returned to Highbury as the youngest manager in the club's modern history.

Signings of star players such as Malcolm MacDonald and Jennings, plus the emergence of outstanding young talent including Liam Brady, Frank Stapleton and David O'Leary, re-established Arsenal as one of the top clubs in the country.

It was then, after appointing Don Howe as coach, he guided Arsenal to those three straight FA Cup finals, winning the trophy in dramatic fashion in the 1979 decider against Manchester United.

Neill then led the team to their third Wembley final in 1980, days before a European Cup Winners' Cup final penalty shootout defeat against Valencia.

Neill retired from football aged 41 after parting company with Arsenal in 1983. He then pursued a successful career in the media.

England's Bobby Charlton walks out Wembley alongside Northern Ireland captain Terry Neill in 1970

In a statement, Arsenal praised Neill's "combination of tenacity, vision and natural leadership" as a player.

"After impressing at Hull City, Terry was appointed manager of Tottenham Hotspur in September 1974 and in June 1976 made the short trip back to Highbury to take over the manager role vacated by Bertie Mee," the statement added.

"He pulled off a masterstroke by bringing in former team-mate and supreme tactician Don Howe to work alongside him and the Gunners became one of the most effective cup teams in the country.

"Despite not working in football management again, Terry remained a regular presence at Highbury then Emirates Stadium, including being a popular TV pundit and columnist in numerous publications.

"His fantastic contribution - and indeed his character - will always be appreciated by everyone associated with the club. Our thoughts are with Terry's family and close friends at this difficult time."

Former Arsenal and Northern Ireland goalkeeper Pat Jennings said he was "shocked and saddened to hear of Terry's passing.

"He was a great man and a massive influence on my career right from joining the Northern Ireland team back in 1964. Terry brought me to Arsenal where he gave me two four-year contracts, and he was also my manager at Spurs.

We enjoyed many memorable moments together including four Cup finals - two FA Cups and a European decider. I'm indebted to Terry for the assistance and support he gave me during my career."

  • Comment posted by Mark , today at 20:05

    A legend at both ends of the Seven Sisters Road. Rest in peace Terry.

  • Comment posted by Barley, today at 20:03

    A fine player. RIP Terry.

  • Comment posted by ----- ------ - - --, today at 20:01

    Great manager.
    RIP.
    • Reply posted by Mitrovic, today at 20:03

      Mitrovic replied:
      Oh for goodness sake. Take your bile elsewhere please.

  • Comment posted by steve the truth, today at 20:01

    United the Team and Fans great memories of the Cup finals thanks Terry never to be forgotten . True Arsenal Legend R.I.P

  • Comment posted by Amanda, today at 19:59

    As an Arsenal fan very sad for both the club and Terry Neill's family my thoughts are with his family and friends at this very difficult time.

  • Comment posted by the blue seal, today at 19:56

    • Reply posted by Shortfellow, today at 20:01

      Shortfellow replied:
      And your point is with regard to Terry Neill?

  • Comment posted by Tom Tit, today at 19:56

    RIP Terry Neill

  • Comment posted by Andy, today at 19:54

    Top man Terry Neill.

  • Comment posted by Harry X, today at 19:54

    Pat Rice Terry Neill Sammy Nelson
    Arsenal and Northern Ireland .
    Northern Ireland my team and watched them along with George Best ,Pat Jennings and the rest.
    So many memories of Terry.
    R.I.P.

  • Comment posted by Andy100, today at 19:53

    Terry Neill - when Arsenal were Arsenal and football was football. All gone now.

    • Reply posted by jonk, today at 20:00

      jonk replied:
      Couldn’t agree more

  • Comment posted by joffey, today at 19:48

    As a chelsea fan met him with my dad after we beat them, a gentleman, good footballer ,good manager and most of all a decent likeable human being ,and thanks for the pint Terry, my dad's got one waiting for you up stairs rip

    • Reply posted by Rotterdam82, today at 19:59

      Rotterdam82 replied:
      Cracking tribute mate. UTV.

  • Comment posted by IsKiRoJo69, today at 19:46

    RIP Terry Neill

    • Reply posted by macca, today at 19:54

      macca replied:
      Whoever down voted sad sad individual

  • Comment posted by Headline Grabbing Slogan Here, today at 19:45

    Terry Neill - a proper biggie of our wee football world. A great and successful player and manager who brought success to club and country and introduced some genuinely special players to AFC - something that ultimately cumulated in one of the greatest English teams ever; the invincible's.

  • Comment posted by LH68, today at 19:43

    Whoever followed Bill at Tottenham was on an absolute hiding to nothing, had to revamp a team that had got old together, & whose decline accelerated after the 1974 UEFA Cup Final. The likes of Glenn Hoddle & Chris Jones got their chance under TN, but most crucially he appointed Keith Burkinshaw & Peter Shreeves to the coaching staff, & thus laid part of the foundations of the early 80's THFC team.

    • Reply posted by Rick Walla, today at 19:48

      Rick Walla replied:
      Thumbs up there
      A North London legend

  • Comment posted by ps, today at 19:43

    I remember watching him when I was a child at Hull. A great leader and a decent central defender. Thanks for the memories Terry!

  • Comment posted by John, today at 19:43

    I met him at a sports pub that he ran in the City of London. Asked him what DiStefano said to him after Valencia beat Arsenal on penalties in the Cup Winners Cup.

  • Comment posted by sunil13uk, today at 19:41

    The 1980 season was a season that finished in tragedy, within a week losing a FA Cup final , the cup winnners cup final on penalties and then losing to Borough to miss qualifying for the UEFA Cup. Beat Liverpool in the cup semi final after a marathon, and beating the mighty Juventus in the semi-final in Turin. RIP

    • Reply posted by RDW_SW, today at 19:45

      RDW_SW replied:
      I was 9 years old and gutted! We played 70 games that season - still a record now and i think Brian Talbot played in every one of them. Cruel season to end up with nothing.

  • Comment posted by Dreaders, today at 19:39

    Spurs fan, always sad to lose a ledg. RIP

  • Comment posted by oporto69, today at 19:38

    Great service to the club as player and manager. Thank you! Condolences to his friends and family.

  • Comment posted by 60sChild, today at 19:36

    I remember his goal at Wembley which gave Northern Ireland a rare win over England. A talented player and great servant of club and country.

